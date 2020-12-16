BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A crash involving a Bethlehem police vehicle sent another car onto the sidewalk and into a front porch.
The wreck happened mid-morning Wednesday in the intersection of Linden and Market streets in the city, said Bethlehem police.
The other vehicle ended up hitting the front porch of a nearby home, before stopping on the sidewalk.
That driver was not injured, but the Bethlehem officer sustained a minor injury, police said.
The vehicles were both towed from the scene.
Inspectors were checking the condition of the home.
Police did not say what led to the crash.