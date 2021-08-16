Bethlehem City Council's public works committee will review Tuesday a "responsible contractor ordinance" that would require bidders on most city jobs of $100,000 and up to have apprenticeship training programs.
Subcontractors on such jobs would be subject to the new rules too. A draft resolution says the change would help Bethlehem "protect its proprietary and financial interests."
Supporters of so-called RCOs say they promote workforce development. Opponents say they give an advantage to union operations.
The city's draft would "apply to public works projects undertaken by the City for the construction, demolition, alteration, renovation, modernization, service or maintenance of buildings, structures or facilities valued at $100,000 or more. All contractors and subcontractors that perform on such projects, regardless of the value of individual contracts or subcontracts, shall satisfy the requirements of this ordinance in all respects."
To qualify, a contractor would have to have participated in an apprenticeship program for at least three years.
There would be exceptions in cases where no bids were received on contracts.
The Public Works Committee will review the draft Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in Town Hall. The meeting will also be on the city's YouTube channel.
The draft is only up for review. It may be forwarded to the full council for consideration.
Drafts are subject to change by the committee and, and if it proceeds to the next level, the full council.