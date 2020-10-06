BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem City Council unanimously rejected plans for an assisted living facility near Hellertown.
Council voted against the proposal by developer Abraham Atiyeh to amend the city's zoning map regarding a property located at 2105 Creek Road, on the southern tip of city limits right next to Hellertown.
The request would have changed the parcel from "RR," which stands for Rural Residential, to "R-RC," which means Residential Retirement Complex zoning district.
Atiyeh wanted to construct a four-story, 40-unit assisted living facility occupied by senior citizens. He told council during a public hearing last month that if council would approve the request, it would address a need for affordable senior living in Bethlehem, which he said is currently unavailable.
"This project came to us with some pretty strong recommendations to vote against it," said President Adam Waldron.
The vote was 0-7.