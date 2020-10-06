wheelchair nursing home assisted living facility generic graphic
MGN

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem City Council unanimously rejected plans for an assisted living facility near Hellertown.

Council voted against the proposal by developer Abraham Atiyeh to amend the city's zoning map regarding a property located at 2105 Creek Road, on the southern tip of city limits right next to Hellertown.

The request would have changed the parcel from "RR," which stands for Rural Residential, to "R-RC," which means Residential Retirement Complex zoning district.

Atiyeh wanted to construct a four-story, 40-unit assisted living facility occupied by senior citizens. He told council during a public hearing last month that if council would approve the request, it would address a need for affordable senior living in Bethlehem, which he said is currently unavailable.

"This project came to us with some pretty strong recommendations to vote against it," said President Adam Waldron.

The vote was 0-7.

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.