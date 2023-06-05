Bethlehem City Council may take the first step Tuesday toward approving a zoning change to clear the way for 240 Southside apartments, but no final vote will be held for at least two weeks.

Council is due for the "first reading" of an ordinance to change the zoning at 119 Technology Drive from Industrial Redevelopment to Central Business. That change would allow Serfass Development of North Whitehall Township to knock down the industrial building at the site and put up a six-story building.

First readings allow for a bill to be placed on a later agenda for a final vote, potentially June 20.

IQE Plc, a British maker of semiconductor wafers, occupies the building now but is moving out. The Technology Drive address is obscure, but residents who take New Street across the Philip J. Fahy Memorial Bridge can see the IQE building at the southern end of the bridge, on the east side toward what is left of Bethlehem Steel.

Bethlehem's Planning Commission has voted in favor of the zoning change. The current Industrial Redevelopment zoning was created as Bethlehem Steel was closing down. Steel poured its "last cast" in its namesake city in 1995.

"The real estate market is much different" from 30 years ago, according to a memo from Darlene Heller, the city's director of planning and zoning. In the 1990s, there was little demand for housing in South Bethelehem. Now, hundreds of units are in the works.

Some residents have complained about the plan, among them owners of condominiums at Riverport, on the other side of the Fahy Bridge. Some residents say increased traffic will make already congested intersections at Third and Fourth streets even worse.

City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, in Town Hall. The meeting will also be available on YouTube.