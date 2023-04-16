BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem City Council will hold a public hearing Tuesday to review a zoning change that would clear the way for 240 apartments on the Southside.

Serfass Development of North Whitehall Township has proposed demolishing the industrial building at 119 Technology Drive, just to the east of the Philip J. Fahy Memorial Bridge, and putting up a six-story apartment building. The four-acre site is near the Lehigh River, and just to the west side of the bridge is Riverport, a condominium complex.

The land is zoned for Industrial Redevelopment, a zone the city put in place for former Bethlehem Steel Corp. land, but times have changed and the Southside has become a popular place to live, with hundreds of apartments going up or in the permit process. Serfass is asking for the zoning to be changed to Central Business, which allows for apartments.

The proposal is "one of the largest redevelopments in Bethlehem history," according to a Serfass document.

The current tenant at 119 Technology Drive is IQE Plc, a U.K-based maker of semiconductor wafers that will close by 2024. The building was listed for sale at $6.95 million. IQE's building and nitrogen tanks are visible to pedestrians on Fahy Bridge, with what's left of Bethlehem Steel in the background.

The Bethlehem Planning Commission has recommended the zoning change and Darlene Heller, director of planning and zoning, recommended the change.

Bethlehem Steel poured its "last cast" in its namesake city in 1995, 28 years ago.

"The real estate market is much different than it was more than 30 years ago (when Steel was in decline)" a memo from Heller says. "At the time, there was very little demand for additional housing in the downtown areas."

Now, housing that is within walking distance of stores and restaurants is sought after, and developers are responding with vertical plans throughout the Southside.

At earlier meetings, Riverport residents have complained about the increase in traffic from more apartments, and about "transient" residents who rent instead of owning. The 119 Technology Drive location is just off Second Street and near the busy intersections of Third and New streets and Fourth and New streets.

City Council will meet at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, at Town Hall, 10 E. Church St. The meeting is open to the public and is available on a livestream.