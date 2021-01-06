BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A councilman in Bethlehem said Wednesday he will run for mayor.
City Councilman J. William Reynolds said he will kick off his campaign at 4 p.m. on Wednesday with an announcement and speech. The announcement and follow-up question-and-answer session can be viewed on Facebook Live.
Reynolds said he will aim to attract further increased private economic investment, prioritize neighborhood revitalization and sustainability, implement the city’s climate action plan, and build a fair and equitable city.