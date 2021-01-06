J. William Reynolds

J. William Reynolds

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A councilman in Bethlehem said Wednesday he will run for mayor.

City Councilman J. William Reynolds said he will kick off his campaign at 4 p.m. on Wednesday with an announcement and speech. The announcement and follow-up question-and-answer session can be viewed on Facebook Live.

Reynolds said he will aim to attract further increased private economic investment, prioritize neighborhood revitalization and sustainability, implement the city’s climate action plan, and build a fair and equitable city.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.