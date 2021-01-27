BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Grace Crampsie Smith is running for re-election to the Bethlehem City Council.
She was first appointed to council in September 2019 to fill the rest of a term left vacant, then she won election to a 2-year term in January 2020.
Crampsie Smith is the chair of the Public Works Committee, and a member of the Public Safety and Community Development committees.
She also works as a counselor at Easton Area High School.
“While my first year in office has been challenging given the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent challenges, it has been an honor and privilege to represent and serve the members of our diverse Bethlehem community," she said in a news release.
Crampsie Smith said she hopes to continue promoting her agenda of "assuring public health and safety, balancing economic development with housing that is inclusive and affordable, and encouraging sound fiscal management."