Bethlehem City Hall sign

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Grace Crampsie Smith is running for re-election to the Bethlehem City Council.

She was first appointed to council in September 2019 to fill the rest of a term left vacant, then she won election to a 2-year term in January 2020.

Crampsie Smith is the chair of the Public Works Committee, and a member of the Public Safety and Community Development committees.

She also works as a counselor at Easton Area High School.

“While my first year in office has been challenging given the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent challenges, it has been an honor and privilege to represent and serve the members of our diverse Bethlehem community," she said in a news release.

Crampsie Smith said she hopes to continue promoting her agenda of "assuring public health and safety, balancing economic development with housing that is inclusive and affordable, and encouraging sound fiscal management."

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.