BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The things that go "bump" in the night are what bring one Bethlehem couple some joy.
"My work schedule doesn't allow me to work at any haunted houses anymore, unfortunately. So I just figured well, bring it to my house, bring my skills to my house and just make it something for the kids in the neighborhood to come and enjoy on Halloween," said Jason Clift.
Although the scene outside their home on Briarstone Road in Bethlehem is anything but joyful, they're hoping it may catch your attention. After all, Clift and his fiance can't get married like they had originally planned this Halloween because of the coronavirus, so they got a permit from the township, and designed the display they've dubbed "Deadwood Cemetery" instead.
"This is a year's worth of planning and making diagrams and painting things and hammering things, all coming to fruition right before your very eyes," said Clift.
The set up paints a picture of sheer doom but the reason behind it all couldn't be more the opposite. In fact, it's providing hope to kids fighting cancer.
"There may be a kid out there who has aspirations to be President of the United States but he has cancer. Now, if we can successfully treat and cure his cancer so that he can pursue his political aspirations then he may be the next president that leads us out of where we are today and into a better tomorrow," said Clift.
The couple says cancer has affected their family in more ways than one. So to combine their passion for ghouls and gargoyles with helping kids fight the good fight, it was a no-brainer.
"This is all we've been dreaming of for the past year, is just having this display and collecting donations for St. Jude's, and it's all come to fruition now and we love it," said Clift.