BETHLEHEM, Pa. | With COVID-19 cases decreasing in the area, officials say the drive-through testing site at Coordinated Health, 3100 Emrick, Boulevard, Bethlehem, Pa. will return to regular hours on Monday, January 24th.
Testing will be available Monday/Wednesday/Friday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and on Tuesday/Thursday from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. Appointments are not required for COVID-19 tests, officials say. Vaccinations with Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson shots are available by appointment.
To make an appointment for a vaccine at the COVID-19 testing site, you can use one of a few options. Anyone interested can schedule on the LVHN website or on the MyLVHN patient portal.
Another option would be to call 833-584-6283 (833-LVHN-CVD). The COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline is open Monday-Friday 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
The drive-through site is open to everyone, but only residents of Northampton County will have the cost of testing covered by the County if they do not have health coverage. All testing will be through HNL Lab Medicine unless insurance requires an alternate laboratory. Participants should bring a photo ID and their insurance card, if they have one, with them to the testing site, official statements say.