BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Right on schedule, Bethlehem public works cut down the Christmas tree that will stand tall outside of city hall this holiday season.
It's the first of three trees that will be cut and delivered to various parts of the city this week.
This one weighs in at 16,000 pounds and is almost 53 feet tall.
It was found in the side yard of a home on Monocacy Road in East Allen Township.
The owners say they were ecstatic when the city asked if they'd be willing to donate the tree.
"I said, 'oh yes.' It is really, really special to us that we were selected and this tree was selected," said Jeorgina Samaan.
The tree's branches had to be cut back in order for it to smoothly sail to its new home.
It's a process that takes a lot of time and coordination by city officials. Electrical Bureau Chief Greg Cryder says he starts looking in August.
"I basically start driving around right after Musikfest and start looking," he said. "We advertise that we're looking for a tree and that's for people who would like to donate one. That really hasn't panned out very well for us. We got a lot of offers from very nice people, but they just don't fit the criteria we need. It's a pretty stiff criteria."
About 20,000 lights will adorn the tree. The Bethlehem tree-lighting is Nov. 19.