HANOVER TWP., Pa. – MJ Dance Center of Bethlehem, formerly Miss Jeanne's School of Dance Arts, plans to relocate to Hanover Township, Northampton County.
The center intends to move to a mixed-use building at 310 Stoke Park Road and operate two dance studios for children ages 3-18.
Representatives of the dance center appeared for a conditional use hearing at Tuesday night's board of supervisors meeting. The board will consider voting on the proposal at its July 27 meeting.
Ashley Mooney, owner and director of the dance center, said staff have been looking for a new home for the past five years to carry on the legacy of Jeanne Meixell, who founded the dance center in 1945 and wanted it to continue. The current center at 1512 W. Broad St., Bethlehem, is in an old house, Mooney noted.
When Mooney walked into the Stoke Park Road building, she said she didn’t want to leave, knowing immediately it was the ideal location to make a fresh start.
"It feels like home," she said, noting the family-based community in Hanover Township.
The dance center portion of the new Stoke Park Road location — which houses a deli, a bakery, a salon and a beverage warehouse — would serve 100 students, with no more than 25 on site at a time, Mooney said. Hours would be late afternoon into the evening Monday through Thursday, and there would be a maximum number of three dance teachers.
According to MJ Dance Center's website, training is offered in ballet, jazz, tap, contemporary, lyric, hip-hop and acro for students of all skill levels.