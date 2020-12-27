BEHTLEHEM, Pa. -- A chilly day in Bethlehem made for the perfect way to warm up and support restaurants.
You've probably heard of a bar crawl, but how about a Soup Saunter?
It's a play on words that warms the belly with broth rather than beer, and Bethlehem is all about it.
"It's a saunter," says Downtown Bethlehem Association Manager Tammy Wendling. "We're just encouraging people to come out and grab some soup from their favorite restaurants."
Several downtown Bethlehem restaurants participated. Tasters voted for their favorite. Winners earned bragging rights and a golden spoon.
"The bragging rights in historic downtown Bethlehem are huge," Wendling says. "They're always very competitive down here."
Some even made a special trip for it.
"I surprised my wife. She always wanted to do a soup tour," Drew Polczynski of Pittsburgh says. "So I found this and thought what better opportunity for Christmas than to give my wife the soup tour she always wanted."
Despite a cold day it reminded people about the warmth that comes from a sense of community.
"The Lehigh Valley is a very huggy, warm area," says Billy Kounoupis of Billy's Downtown Diner. "So it's nice to socialize with people, to see some old friends, and make some new ones."