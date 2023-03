BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem Detachment Marine Corps League is hosting a military style formal dinner.

Marine Corps Mess Night starts at 5 p.m. Saturday night.

It's at the Sure Stay Plus Hotel in Bethlehem.

It's in honor of the 2023 Citizen of the Year, Claude S. Rone.

He received two Purple Hearts for his service during the Vietnam War.

Claude helped rebuild a home for a veteran in Northampton last year.

And, he has been active in many other community projects and services.