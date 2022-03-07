BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Lehigh Valley developer Lou Pektor is paying $800,000 to settle claims of impropriety brought forth by the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities.
According to the settlement, the Department of Banking concluded Pektor violated the Pennsylvania Securities Act when he failed to tell investors about judgments and liens pending against him.
Pektor agreed to the payment without "admitting or denying the allegations," according to the settlement.
The state agency claims Pektor failed to tell investors about $11.2 million in judgments and liens against him and his companies. It also says the Bethlehem-based developer defaulted on "some or all" of roughly $13 million in loans.
We reached out to Pektor Monday night for comment but have not heard back.