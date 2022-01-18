BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bethlehem now has four part-time lawyers to manage the city's office of solicitor.
During council's meeting Tuesday night, City Solicitor John Spirk Jr. explained an administrative order to eliminate the full-time solicitor's position and divide its duties among four part-time lawyers.
Each of the lawyers will be present in Bethlehem City Hall every day and bring specialized legal skills in such areas of purchasing, planning and employment law, said Spirk, who previously served as council's solicitor. Mayor J. William Reynolds tapped him for the role of city solicitor.
In going through the transition process, Spirk said the new administration looked at the budget for the solicitor's office and the position of solicitor, and considered ways to reallocate funds.
By divvying up the solicitor's duties into four part-time positions, the city will save money by eliminating a benefits package and pension, Spirk noted.
Council approved the appointments of Matthew Deschler and Loren L. Speziale, both of Bethlehem, and Maraleen Shields of Allentown as assistant city solicitors, all of whom will join Spirk in managing the office of solicitor.
Reynolds thanked Spirk for his work in improving the efficiency of the solicitor's office and recommending part-time solicitors who will bring expertise to different city departments and committees.
Council named lawyer Brian Panella as its solicitor, replacing Spirk. In addressing concerns about his municipal law background, Panella said he and the law firm he works for, Goudsouzian & Associates of Easton, have many years of experience providing municipal legal services to Lehigh Valley boroughs, zoning hearing boards and police departments.
Council President Michael Colon said all the city's new lawyers will bring competency and integrity to their positions.
Colon said applications from residents interested in filling the open council seat will be accepted until Jan. 25 at noon. Council will make its selection at its Feb. 15 meeting. The vacancy was created with Reynolds' resignation from council after he was sworn in as mayor on Jan. 3.