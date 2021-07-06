BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem City Council approved a resolution covering special event parking for Musikfest during its Tuesday night meeting.
The parking changes will be in effect from noon, Aug. 6 through 11:59 p.m., Aug. 15. The northside parking area extends from the Lehigh River to the north along Eighth Avenue to Lyons Street, east on Elizabeth Avenue to Center Street, south on Center Street to East Union Boulevard to Lindn Street and south on Linden to the Lehigh River.
The southside parking area extends from the Lehigh River south along Wyandotte Street to Third Street, east on Third to Brodhead Avenue, south on Brodhead to East Fourth Street, east along East Fourth to Hayes Street, north on Hayes to Daly Avenue, east on Daly to the Minsi Trail Bridge and then north along the bridge to the Lehigh River.
For various reasons, Police Chief Michele Kott "re-evaluated" and "trimmed up" the parking boundaries for this year's festival.
"Our main concern is that there is availability of parking for our residents," Kott told council. "However, I don't want them to get penalized for some parking issues that we encounter on a day-to-day basis because of the density of the city, let alone considering the thousands of people who come in on any given night for Musikfest."
In other news, council approved a certificate of appropriateness to demolish four buildings while integrating the salvaged and rehabilitated facade of one of the existing buildings to construct a new, multi-story, mixed-use building at 317-327 South New Street. The COA will go to project developers Rafael Palomino and partner Jeffrey Quinn. The bill passed 5-2.
"This is very tough," said Councilwoman Grace Crampsie Smith of the project. "I will be voting 'no"...It is critical we preserve our historical heritage."
"This is a great project I look forward to supporting," said President Adam Waldron.
In other business, council approved an amendment to conform to recent changes to the city's rental unit regulations. The changes center around the application process for inspections. It removes a requirement that a property owner submit the tenant lease as a requirement to receive the necessary license.
In the evening's other ordinance for final passage, council OK'd an amendment to the city's codified ordinances regarding the city's Human Relations Commission. The change allows complaints to now be filled electronically through the HRC website. It also designates the city clerk's office should convey all complaints - not only the original complaint - to the HRC chairperson's office within 10 days of receipt. Finally, it amended the language designated how a complaint is answered so as to conform to the same manner it was submitted.