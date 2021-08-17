BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bethlehem City Council's public works committee ran out of time Tuesday before fully discussing a plan for a "responsible contractor ordinance."
That review will be continued at a later day. After a 40-minute discussion of trees, the meeting ran so late that Councilman Bryan Callahan's proposal to give bidding preference on municipal contracts to local firms run by minorities, women and military veterans never took the stage.
"Responsible contractor ordinances," known as RCOs, set additional rules for bidders on government work. The Bethlehem version would require contractors to participate in a "Class A" apprenticeship program.
Supporters say RCOs promote workforce development by requiring training of new skilled laborers. Opponents say the ordinances give an advantage to union operations.
David Ronca of construction firm Michael F. Ronca & Sons, Bethlehem, said the city already has a thorough system for reviewing bidders.
"Why is this necessary?" he asked the committee, which is led by Chairwoman Grace Crampsie Smith.
"I'm beside myself in trying to understand how such an ordinance can benefit the city," Ronca said.
He said competition will be limited because the ordinance would exclude contractors who are not in an apprenticeship program, even if those businesses may have worked on municipal projects for years.
A contractor that employed only experienced workers, for example, might not qualify to make a bid because it would not need apprenticeships.
Two skilled laborers who are in, or went through, apprenticeship programs spoke in favor of the training and how it advanced their careers.
Justin Grimshaw, assistant business manager of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Works 375, said RCOs can boost the economy by encouraging apprenticeships in the building trades. He said he could not understand how anybody could oppose development of the work force.
"I'm very supportive" of the ordinance, he said.
Austin Cawley, a Bethlehem resident speaking on behalf of the Associated Buildings and Contractors of Eastern Pennsylvania, said competition for city contracts would decline, leading to "higher construction costs for the city and its taxpayers." He recommended "open competition and a free-market approach."
City Controller George Yasso asked that the RCO be reconsidered because the current city bidding process is solid.
Crampsie Smith, who is also a counselor at Easton Area High School, went through a list of reasons she supports the RCO, mentioning a shortage of skilled labor and issues with "shoddy workmanship."
Ronca said that language was offensive.
As the committee meeting approached the 7 p.m. time for the full city council to meet, the RCO discussion was delayed until another date.
Callahan's bid to give firms owned by minorities, women and veterans did not reach the floor Tuesday. His proposal would grant a 4% advantage on bids of $250,000 or less, and 3% for bigger contracts.
That plan would give a preferred firm a $10,000 advantage on a $250,000 bid, so a non-qualifying firm bidding $241,000 for the same work would not win the contract. The edge would rise to $30,000 on a million-dollar contract.
Bruce Haines of Bethlehem said giving anybody a preference is "a misguided effort to take any merit from the process." He added, "It's just wrong."
The preference plan will be discussed at a later meeting.