BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bethlehem's streets, parks and public buildings are deteriorating, city Business Administrator Eric Evans said Tuesday.
Trouble even lurks below the Serenity Garden near City Hall, with two 10,000-gallon single-wall underground heating oil tanks. The tanks should be removed before they develop leaks, the city's proposed capital plan says.
Evans went over with City Council the five-year capital plan that seeks to use some of Bethlehem's $34.4 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to catch up on revenue lost during the pandemic and allow the city to avoid taking on $5 million in bond debt.
"This funding source would replace a bond borrowing," Evans said.
That will keep the city's total debt at $102 million. Bethlehem has been borrowing $5 million every other year for capital projects, Evans said, but the proposed use of the pandemic relief funds will allow it to avoid adding to the debt.
Bethlehem lost about $6.7 million in revenue in 2020 due to COVID-19, Evans said, and the 2021 deficit will be about $3 million. Most of the lost revenue resulted from declines in the earned income tax and the city's cut of the Wind Creek casino's table games.
Bethlehem also missed out on fees charged to have emergency-services personnel at big events that were canceled.
The $34.4 million from the American Rescue Plan — half paid this year and the rest in 2022 — could be used to pay for about $18 million in capital (long-term) projects, with $8 million going to the city's operating budget and $8.5 million to community reinvestment. That could include aid to small businesses and nonprofit groups, as well as rental assistance.
Bethlehem went through a growth spurt after World War II, Evans said. Like other Northeastern cities, its roads, parks and public works are deteriorating a couple generations after the post-war expansion. The city's assets, like the baby boomers, are growing old.
"We're getting behind in paving our streets," Public Works Director Michael Alkhal told council.
Maintaining Bethlehem's 260 miles of roads requires about $2 million annually. The proposed capital plan says there is a backlog of $18 million in work.
The capital plan includes a long list of projects, though some may not be completed by the end of the 2022-26 program.
Fire houses and the 38 steel columns around the Bethlehem Area Public Library need work. Four or five of those corroded columns need to be repaired "as soon as possible."
City Hall needs work, starting with a new floor in the basement garage, along with new water tanks and floor tile.
City Council took no action on the plan Tuesday during a meeting that President Adam Waldron said was held for informational purposes.