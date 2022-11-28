BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem is called the Christmas City for a reason, and the Hallmark Channel agrees.

The historic city is one of five towns across the country to be featured on Hallmark's online "Christmas Cams."

Hallmark is teaming up with the festive towns to livestream their holiday lights and displays for everyone to enjoy online, the news announcement said.

Hallmark hopes the real-life twinkling displays will be a source of relaxation and inspire people to get in the holiday spirit.

“Visitors and locals alike tell us Bethlehem looks just like a Hallmark town," said Tammy Wendling, senior vice president of the Bethlehem Chamber of Commerce. "We’re thrilled to see that Hallmark agrees and we thank them for this opportunity. We hope the Christmas Cam viewers feel the Christmas City holiday magic and cheer through their screens.”

The livestream shows Downtown Bethlehem's Main Street.

The Christmas Cams will be up daily from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m., from Nov. 27 through Dec. 30.

Of course you can always watch other livestreams from the region anytime on the free WFMZ+ app.

