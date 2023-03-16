BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem's Slainte Festival is back for its second year, created to celebrate Irish culture on St Paddy's day weekend with drinks, food, live music, and more.

This year, ArtsQuest is adding new activities.

"We have a Celtic open music session, more commonly known as sessions, Saturday morning," said programming specialist Addyson Young. "People can come, bring their wine instruments, and play some Celtic music. We also have Oisin of Téada coming to play with everyone."

"We also have on Saturday, Contra Dancing, that's kind of a combination of Irish and American dancing traditions," Young said.

The nonprofit created the festival with Neville Gardner, a native of Ireland himself, and owner of the Red Stag Pub and Donegal Square on Main Street.

"It's a lot of planning throughout the year. It's definitely a partnership, we work together as a team," said ArtsQuest Communications Director Jennifer LoConte.

The fun will continue on the north side, thanks to the Downtown Bethlehem Business Association, with two social media contests.

The first conception is the Lucky Leprechaun Photo Contest, where competitors have to complete a series of photo challenges on Main Street.

The second competition is an Irish Gnome Scavanger Hunt.

"You read limericks and you go around Main and Broad streets to find which limerick matches up with what store, and find the gnome and take a selfie with it," says Assistant Manager of the BDA, Ty Versocki.

There are two gift card prizes for each contest winner.

Versocki says businesses on Main Street are also offering their own promotions for the weekend: "Restaurants are having their own specials, shops are having their own promotion sales."

There are still tickets available for the festivities. You can order them on the ArtsQuest website or go to the box office.

For more details on the photo contests, you can find them at visithistoricbethlehem.org.