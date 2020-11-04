BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem has found the tree that will be on display outside City Hall this holiday season.
"They don't have a delivery date, but the tree is secure," city Business Administrator Eric Evans said at city council's meeting Wednesday. Bethlehem seeks a donated tree annually for Payrow Plaza.
Finding the right tree is not easy, said Evans, who represented Mayor Robert Donchez at the meeting broadcast on YouTube.
Donchez has his own annual tradition to carry out Thursday, when he will give his 2021 budget address online. The spending plan will be posted on the city's website. The mayor will deliver the plan to council at a meeting Nov. 17.
Councilman Bryan Callahan speculated that Donchez might be cutting four firefighter positions from the budget, and said if that is the case, he will object.
In other business, President Adam Waldron questioned whether council was focused on important issues. Members spent several minutes discussing whether a replacement sign at the La Lupita restaurant on West Fourth Street in south Bethlehem deserved a "certificate of appropriateness."
When a new four-story brick building that will provide student housing at 13 W. Morton St. near Lehigh University was up next for the same certificate, there was no debate.
Waldron noted the lack of discussion of that building, "yet we are micromanaging a small sign."
"It feels like our priorities may not be where they need to be sometimes," he said.
During the public comment portion of the meeting, Hotel Bethlehem managing partner Bruce Haines objected to the Bethlehem Parking Authority's plans to study the replacement of the Walnut Street parking garage. He said the BPA should get another opinion on what it would cost to repair the garage, which Haines said "was built to last forever."
Not getting another opinion on garage repairs would be "irresponsible," Haines said.
In other news, council reappointed Loren Speziale to the city's human relations commission. Callahan was the sole "no" vote. Callahan said Speziale did not support an "equal pay for equal work" plan that he had proposed.
Waldron set the following schedule for budget meetings: Nov. 9 at 6 p.m., including the fire and police department budgets; Nov. 19 at 6 p.m. for public works, the liquid-fuels fund, water and sewer spending, and Nov. 24 at 6, for the municipal golf course, council, mayoral and debt-service budgets.
If necessary, a fourth budget meeting would be held Dec. 3 at 6 p.m., with adoption of the 2021 spending plan due Dec. 15.