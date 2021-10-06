BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Fire Department is paying tribute to some of its former firefighters who died within the past two years.
The department held a memorial service Wednesday at Schweder Fire Station for Lewis Malpedo, Montgomery Dutt III, Raymond Crouthamel Jr., and Harry Knecht Jr.
A wreath-laying ceremony was held honoring those men for their bravery, along with a special certificate presented to the department.
Lehigh County's top official was also on-hand to share his thanks for all firefighters.
"It's this kind of a service that we realize how much we appreciate what you people are doing. During COVID, there was no option for you to work from home," said Lehigh County Executive Phil Armstrong.
Bethlehem leaders and fire officials also used Wednesday's event as an opportunity to remind people that it's Fire Prevention Week.
They urged everyone to make sure the smoke alarms in their homes are properly working.