BETHLEHEM, Pa. | The Bethlehem Fire Department announced that it was recently awarded $800,000 from the Northampton County Relief Block Grant Program to replace Fire Engine #3.
The New Engine Dedication Celebration and Housing Ceremony will be held on Friday, February 4th at 3:30pm at the Hispanic Center, officials stated.
In a press release, fire department officials stated, "With the addition of Engine #3, our city has been fortunate to receive a new rescue engine in 2020 whose primary response is center city. A new Engine #5 put into service in 2019 that responds to the North East district of our municipality.
"We are also excited to announce that a new Engine #9 for the North West district was recently purchased. Once design and manufacturing specifications are finalized the City of Bethlehem expects delivery of E9 16 months from now."
The new Engine #3 (E3) and its equipment is housed at the Schweder Fire Station located on Bethlehem’s Southside, according to officials. E3 responds as the primary engine in the Southside district to all high priority medical incidents and supports Bethlehem EMS in addition to all other emergency incidents requiring multi-unit responses.
In addition to responding as the primary engine for QRS responses, E3 is the first engine due to Northampton Community College’s Fowler Campus, Wind Creek, and I-78. It also serves as the primary QRS engine to a majority of Bethlehem’s Latino Community.
E3 is designated as a mass decontamination engine by Northampton County for response in the event that it is requested.
The Bethlehem Fire Department says it is throwing a community celebration in conjunction with the City of Bethlehem and the Hispanic Center on Friday, February 4th at 3:30pm.
Kids will get to meet “Sparky”, the Fire Department’s mascot and enjoy refreshments. They can then help “push” E3 during the housing ceremony at the Schweder Fire Station once the new Engine takes a lap around the block from the Hispanic Center to the Station, the press release stated.
Community members and leaders are invited to take part in this celebration. The event is free to the community.