BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem's bravest say they've been waiting all summer for the city to address their concerns about their boss.

In June, the majority of union members cast a vote of no confidence in the fire chief and said they wanted him fired.

A few days after that vote was made public in June, the union met with the mayor. The union wants answers now. They say they aren't being taken seriously, especially after a state firefighters association issued a censure resolution against the chief.

"This is 88 personnel; this is 95% of our membership," said Lou Jimenez, the Vice President of Bethlehem Fire Department's union. He says he has been waiting for a response from the city about a vote of no confidence in Chief Warren Achey, that was presented to the mayor and council in June.

"Does this vote concern you?"

"Absolutely," City Councilwoman Grace Crampsie Smith after that vote was shown to council.

However, Jimenez says nothing has been done, adding the union wants Achey let go, citing poor communication, absent planning, and a threatening work environment.

Earlier this month, the 7,000-member Pennsylvania Professional Fire Fighters Association issued to Chief Achey its second-ever censure resolution in its five-year history.

"From our organization, it's a very big deal," said President Robert Brooks.

He's also a Bethlehem firefighter and says he didn't vote on the letter. But he says it was sent to area officials and the governor's office, and will follow Achey for the rest of his career, whether that's in Bethlehem or not.

"People seeing him come for a job somewhere else could look at the sponsorship letter and say, 'Wait a minute, why did this happen?' That could prompt them to look deeper to see if they want that person or not," Brooks said.

Bethlehem's solicitor says the city is in the midst of information gathering, and will come to a conclusion at some point, adding some kind of changes will occur within the department.

Jimenez says the time for that is now, but says public safety isn't suffering.

"Our personnel are going to go out all the time and do their job, no matter what. However, the morale is low within the department," Jimenez said.

Only the mayor can make a decision on Achey's future. Mayor J. William Reynolds is on paternity leave.

Achey was unavailable for comment.