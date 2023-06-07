BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem firefighters say they are frustrated with their leader.

The firefighters' union, Firefighters Local 735, issued a no-confidence vote against Chief Warren Achey, the union president told city council Tuesday night.

"The membership body has lost confidence in (Chief) Warren Achey's ability to run the department," said Brian Salabsky, president of Bethlehem Firefighters Local 735, during the public comment portion of the meeting.

On May 15 and 18, the membership body took a vote of no-confidence. Of the 95 members, 88 voted in support of the vote, Salabsky said.

"This decision was not made in haste. It is the result of frustration over the effectiveness of the leadership of the fire chief: poor communication, absent plans and a threatening work environment have left our members in doubt of his confidence as a leader," explained Salabsky.

He asked council to provide a new leader.

"Local 735 is requesting leadership with a chief who is willing to work support and lead us into the future," he concluded.

Achey was appointed fire chief by then Bethlehem Mayor Bob Donchez in December 2016, and approved by council in January 2017. He previously served as an assistant fire chief for the city after joining the department in 1992.