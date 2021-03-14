BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Food Co-Op celebrated the location announcement for its proposed full-service, community-owned grocery store with a "Curbside with the Co-op" event Saturday morning.
Volunteers greeted new co-op members and people from the community with BFC yard signs, buttons, window clings and membership information at its newly announced 250 E. Broad St. location in north downtown Bethlehem.
The co-op hosted a virtual announcement party Friday night to share the details of the location with the public.
"I want to take this opportunity to congratulate and commend everyone involved in making this dream really become a reality," said Mayor Bob Donchez in a video during the virtual party.
"Opening a full-service grocery store in the neighborhood, especially on the northside, is vital to our city, especially in implementing Northside 2027," added Donchez, referring to the Northside 2027 Neighborhood Plan.
The co-op is partnering with Perron Development and Boyle Construction for the project. Its store will be open to all shoppers, and will feature healthy, nutritious, locally-sourced products.
The BFC will soon launch a capital campaign to raise funds to build out the store.
Initially organized in 2011, the Bethlehem Food Co-Op has approximately 800 member-owners. On its Facebook page, the BFC stated that it had gained more than 25 new members since its location announcement.
The organization's mission also focuses on educational, environmental, and social justice initiatives.
Visit the Bethlehem Food Co-Op website to get more information and find out how to join.