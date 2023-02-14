BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A lifelong Bethlehem resident has announced her candidacy for a city council seat.

Colleen Laird said she will run as a Democrat.

Laird is a graduate of Moravian University and works for the university as the Assistant Chief Information Officer for Strategy and Communications. Her professional career has included work in graphic design, marketing, communications, and project management for higher education and small businesses.

Laird is also a founder of the Bethlehem Food Co-Op, a community-owned grocery store which is under construction on Broad Street in the Northside Alive retail corridor. Laird was co-chair of the Co-Op’s initial steering committee, chair of the interim board, and served multiple terms as the board chair, until her term limit in 2019.

Laird said she sees a role on city council as a natural way to continue to give back to her community.

“Over the years, I have put serious thought into how I can most effectively benefit the community which has given me so much throughout my life. Right now, serving the residents of Bethlehem as an elected official on city council is how I can do the most good for the place I am proud to call home,” she said.