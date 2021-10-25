Store sign generic graphic

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A well-known grocery store in the Lehigh Valley is changing hands.

Pat Schumer, the owner of Valley Farm Market on Stefko Boulevard in Bethlehem, said she is selling the grocery store to Gerrity’s Supermarkets, a grocery store chain based in Scranton.

Gerrity’s Supermarkets operates nine locations in Pennsylvania.

Schumer says Valley Farm Market is keeping its name, and that staffing at the store will not change.

Schumer told 69 News she’s known the Gerrity family for 25 years.

The sale is expected to be finalized in three weeks.

