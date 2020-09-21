Halloween candy generic
MGN

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Halloween parade won't be happening this year, at least not in the traditional sense.

The 99th annual celebration will be held virtually, with video submissions from local schools, organizations, businesses and families, the city announced Monday morning.

The traditional, in-person parade was canceled because of the pandemic, officials said.

Instead, the city partnered with the Bethlehem Area School District to produce and air the virtual celebration on Sunday, Oct. 25 at 2 p.m. It will air on BASDtv, RCN and Service Electric, officials said.

Community groups, businesses, families and friends are encouraged to submit a video to be included. Registration is open until Friday, Oct. 16.

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.