BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Halloween parade won't be happening this year, at least not in the traditional sense.
The 99th annual celebration will be held virtually, with video submissions from local schools, organizations, businesses and families, the city announced Monday morning.
The traditional, in-person parade was canceled because of the pandemic, officials said.
Instead, the city partnered with the Bethlehem Area School District to produce and air the virtual celebration on Sunday, Oct. 25 at 2 p.m. It will air on BASDtv, RCN and Service Electric, officials said.
Community groups, businesses, families and friends are encouraged to submit a video to be included. Registration is open until Friday, Oct. 16.