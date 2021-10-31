BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- It was the parade of the century in the city on Sunday.
For the last 100 years, families have been dressing up, setting up camp, and enjoying the sights, sounds, and candy of the Bethlehem Halloween parade.
"I just love the parade, it's part of my favorite things in Bethlehem," said Jodi Evans, recreation director for City of Bethlehem.
Last year, due to the pandemic, the parade had to be held completely virtual, making this year's outing all the more special. Kids showed up dressed to the nines in different costumes.
"I'm going to be wearing this costume for one year, and I really love this costume," said Jovan Kendall.
And many were excited for what the event had in store.
"I'm looking forward to seeing maybe some band, some cool Halloween costumes, and dogs," said Paige Lancon.
"I'm looking forward to seeing bands and lots of instruments," said Olivia Lancon.
"I'm excited about it because I love going to parades and watching it," said Harper Bizcarra.
The parade started on Broad Street and floats from local schools, hospitals, and businesses marched throughout the city, smiling, playing instruments, and waving to the almost 24,000 parade goers.
Following the parade, residents in Bethlehem celebrated trick-or-treat from 6-8 p.m.