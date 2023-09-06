BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Historical Architectural Review Board issued a certificate of appropriateness for the Walnut Street Garage's demolition Wednesday night at city hall. The vote was 5-2.

The garage, located at 33 W. Walnut St. near Main Street and New Street, was built in 1976. It was designed to accommodate 770 vehicles. In its demolition application to HARB, the Bethlehem Parking Authority indicated the building is "past its useful life." Authority Director Steven Fernstrom said it currently is about 40% occupied.

"The current Walnut Street Garage is an unsightly eyesore and an embarrassment to our city," Fernstrom told the board Wednesday night.

The BPA's remedy is to build a 591-space garage and retail space. In its application, it explained why.

"A parking supply-and-demand assessment and site feasibility study shows that the proposed parking garage can be 'right-sized' in design to provide less parking than the existing facility, but still provide adequate parking to support business activity in the area."

The BPA also told HARB the proposed smaller garage offers maximum flexibility for adjacent development.

Renovating the garage is not an option, the BPA said. That "would cost more than demolition of the existing structure and construction of a new structure."

In summary, the BPA expressed an urgency to act.

"The parking facility is in poor to dangerous condition," the authority said. "...The clock is ticking."

The BPA indicated it would award the project to the lowest responsible bidder. It would also provide a logistics and traffic control plan and a protection for neighboring properties along with site surveys of the properties the contractor believes could be impacted by the demolition process.

Fernstrom added Wednesday night they had established two pre-demolition meetings with adjacent property owners. This would allow them to meet with officials from Boyle Construction, the company that has been retained by BPA for the demolition.

The BPA's plan is for displaced drivers to park at the North Street Garage and the Broad Street, Old York Road and Spring Street lots during construction.

Some residents who spoke during a public comment session expressed concerns about what they called BPA's lack of transparency about the new garage and a rush to gain approval for it.

"In that presentation, they tell you that 'you have to vote tonight,'" Bethlehem resident James Follweiler said. "...It's supposed to be an open, fair, transparent process. We hear all these words, but I don't see those actions in those words."

"There are a lot of factors (with the proposal) that don't make sense because they are unknown," said Kelly Ronalds, director for Hotel Bethlehem. "...These unknowns make me nervous, and we are very concerned."

"I have spoken to these people, and I have had conversations with them," Fernstrom said in response to those concerns.

A design of the new proposed garage will be available in November, at least two months prior to the earliest demolition would begin, board members said in response to public comments. In addition, the board noted the parking garage has no historical significance.

The board did tell Fernstrom to improve outreach to the community moving forward.

The historic board is an advisory board that can issue certificates of appropriateness based on community standards, but final decisions are under City Council's jurisdiction.

If approved, demolition is slated between January and May 2024, with construction commencement scheduled for June 2024.