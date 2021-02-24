coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine vaccination generic graphic

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Bethlehem Health Bureau is adding appointments for first doses to its clinic on Friday.

The bureau is adding the appointments, which will be released Thursday morning, after it received an additional shipment of the Pfizer vaccine.

People can visit the city website and click on the COVID-19 tab to schedule an appointment. A small number of phone call appointments will be made available by calling 610-865-7083. Phone appointments are only for people from Bethlehem and Northampton County who are 65 years old or older and lack computer or internet access.

No appointments will be taken before 8 a.m. Thursday.

Additional appointments will be released on Friday for the following week's vaccine clinics if vaccine supply allows.

