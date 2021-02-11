coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine vaccination generic graphic

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - In Northampton County, residents will be able to schedule COVID-19 appointments through the city of Bethlehem's health bureau.

Mayor Bob Donchez says, starting Friday, appointments will be added to the bureau's clinic schedule.

The number of appointments will be based on how much vaccine the city is given for the week. Available slots for the following week's clinics will be updated on the city's website.

Appointments can also be scheduled through the website.

Clinics will also open to Lehigh County residents.

