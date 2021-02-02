flu vaccine

BETHLEHEM, Pa. | The Bethlehem Health Bureau has cancelled a scheduled COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled for Tuesday because of the city's snow emergency.

The clinic that was scheduled for Tuesday at the Wind Creek Event Center will now be held Thursday.

All appointments that were scheduled for Tuesday will be honored on Thursday at the original appointment time. Anyone who was scheduled for Tuesday's clinic does not need to call to reschedule.

Anyone who was scheduled to receive their second dose of Moderna on Tuesday should come to the clinic on Thursday at their original appointment time. The vaccine manufacturer does allow for a two-day grace period while maintaining the effectiveness of the vaccine, according to a news release from the health bureau.

