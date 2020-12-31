BETHLEHEM, Pa. - As Bethlehem continues to receive more vaccine doses, the city's health bureau said Thursday it is scheduling more COVID-19 vaccine clinics for the month of January.
The clinics are open to health care personnel (1A priority group) in the City of Bethlehem and in Northampton County, according to a city news release. Health care personnel in this group include licensed medical professionals and care staff as well as home health agency staff.
The Bethlehem Health Bureau is expected to receive vaccine shipments on a weekly basis. Following the distribution to the priority 1A group, the health bureau will provide vaccines to additional groups, including first responders and essential workers.
The dates and registration links for the upcoming clinics are as follows:
Tuesday, January 5, 2021 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Thursday, January 7, 2021 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Monday, January 11, 2021 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Wednesday, January 13, 2021 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday, January 15, 2021 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Tuesday, January 19, 2021 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Thursday, January 21, 2021 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
January 25, 2021 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
January 27, 2021 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
January 29, 2021 10 a.m.to 1 p.m.
Timing of the vaccine for the general public is not yet known. The Bethlehem Health Bureau said it will continue to provide updates as to when the vaccine will be available to additional groups.