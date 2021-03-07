This week, the Bethlehem Health Bureau will post appointment openings for first doses of the coronavirus vaccine.
Appointment slots will be released 8 a.m. Monday, March 8. Vaccine clinic dates and registration to schedule an appointment will be on the Bethlehem Health Bureau website.
A small number of phone call appointments will be available by calling 610-865-7083. Phone appointments are only for individuals from the City of Bethlehem and Northampton County who are over 65 years of age and lack Internet or computer access. The bureau says no one should before 8 a.m. Monday.
Additional appointments will be released every Friday for the following week’s clinics if vaccine supply allows.