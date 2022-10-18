BETHLEHEM, Pa. – A Bethlehem City Council joint committee on Tuesday night advanced a proposed ordinance allowing residents to keep backyard chickens.
The revised bill was created "to provide minimum standards...while limiting the adverse effects of the activity on surrounding properties."
"These parameters have been very successful in other cities," Councilwoman Paige Van Wirt said of the standards. "...I feel like this is a very reasonable way to try this out for our community to see if it will work."
To that end, the chicken ordinance established a section to define various terms related to chickens. These terms included "chicken," "bantam chicken," "chicken coop," "chicken run" and "henhouse."
The ordinance also notes the powers and duties of the animal control officer. This includes reviewing applications for permits and authorization to, along with the Bethlehem Police Department, enter various premises to investigate any possible violations.
The document states also the requirements with which permit holders must comply and the duration of those of permits, which is three years. Unless City Council passes a specific resolution governing the cost of the permit, the ordinance states it would cost $25. No more than 40 permits will be issued at any one time.
Residents considering on-site chickens will need to keep them in a chicken run, which is a fenced-in or similar structure mostly open to the elements. A chicken run, which is attached to a hen house or chicken coop, allows chickens to leave their hen house or coop while still remaining safe from potential predators. Further stipulations govern length, location and footprint.
There are several other limits. Only hens, no roosters, will be allowed. The most hens a resident can have is six unless they are comprised of bantam chickens. Then, the number is 10. The document governs chicken feed, odors and manure. It also defines nuisance conditions, which include foul smells, flies, vermin and excessive noise.
There are also fines for violating the rules. Those fines range from no less than $100 up to $250 for a first violation, up to no less than $1,000 for a fourth violation and each subsequent one.
"A successful coop is one that your neighbors and other people don't complain about," Van Wirt said.
City of Bethlehem Health Bureau Director Kristen Wenrich was not in favor of the legislation.
"When looking at this holistically, I feel like the costs far outweigh the benefits to a minority of residents who want backyard chickens," Wenrich said.
She cited health concerns as a primary reason.
"There are still concerns about communicable diseases," Wenrich said. "Salmonella tends to be the most prevalent that we see with backyard chickens."
Wenrich cited also an outbreak of a highly pathogenic avian influenza outbreak in chickens, which is spreading across the country and in Pennsylvania. There has been no evidence the disease is transferrable to humans, but it has been "devastating" to chicken flocks across the nation, millions of which have been as a result have been destroyed, she said.
Wenrich told City Council's public safety and community development committees that she spoke with an expert on this matter and received the following advice: "Now is not the time to introduce such an ordinance."
Police department officials in attendance also did not support the ordinance.
Van Wirt responded by saying that keeping the program to 40 coops would help to manage any potential problems in the next year.
"If there is the will amongst us to pass this ordinance," Van Wirt said of her fellow members of City Council, "I believe there is the will among us to sit down and have a honest conversation about how it went."
The ordinance will be placed on a future City Council meeting agenda.
Also during Tuesday night's meeting, the joint committee heard a presentation on a strategic plan to address homelessness, which includes building a year-round emergency shelter.