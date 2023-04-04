BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bethlehem City Council on Tuesday heard recommendations on how to spend federal grant funds from the city's Department of Community and Economic Development.
The public hearing announced at council's previous meeting provided options for spending from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's 2023 Community Development Block Grant and HOME Investment Partnerships Program allocations.
The city reported it will receive $1,416,201 in CDBG funds and $455,213 in HOME funds. For comparison, in 2022, the city received $1,391,666 in CDBG and $430,794 in HOME funding.
Presented by City Clerk Robert Vidoni, the allocations for CDBG funds include:
- $240,211 for phase one of Friendship Park renovations, including engineering, infrastructure removal, road work and fencing work.
- $198,000 to the Greater Valley YMCA Bethlehem branch for facility renovations. Administrative costs of $263,240 were also recommended to go towards staff salaries and program administrative duties.
Other funding recommendations included Lehigh Valley Center for Independent Living, Hogar CREA International of Pennsylvania, Community Action Lehigh Valley and Bethlehem Emergency Sheltering Inc.
Of the HOME award to the city, the recommendations are:
- $143,000 towards the rehabilitation of owner-occupied or rental housing in the city.
- $198,410 for affordable housing project opportunities.
- $45,521 towards administrative costs.
The resolution will be placed on the agenda for a vote at the April 18 meeting.
The allocations are up over last year by 1.8% and 5.7% for CDBG funds and HOME funds, respectively. Funding is inconsistent year to year and is not influenced by inflation, Vidoni explained. The programs are intended to prevent blight, improve service and provide economic development.
Vidoni said 24 requests related to CDBG funds were received, with 17 able to be met. Those who applied for funds that went unfunded are encouraged to apply for funds in the fall for 2024 or to apply for a Bethlehem Community Recovery Fund grant.
No action was taken after the public hearing, as the next step for the recommendations calls for the creation of a resolution to be considered by the council.
Resident concerns
In an hour-long public comment session, residents raised concerns about notifications of zoning changes, landfills, recycling, graffiti and parking, specifically for those who are not full-time residents.
Lisa Ronca, a business owner of Cutters Bike Shop in Southside Bethlehem, raised concerns about the dissemination of information to the taxpayers. She also discussed concerns about blighted properties in Bethlehem.
Councilmember Hillary Kwiatek spoke about the occurrence of blight in the city, and encouraged residents to alert the city when it's seen.
Others expressed concerns about traffic on Grandview Boulevard, and encouraged the removal of benches from the Southside business district.
Sister city
In his report, Mayor J. William Reynolds spoke about a recent announcement about establishing a sister city in Puerto Rico.
The move, he said, is a "combination of honoring our heritage and those connections between Puerto Rico and Bethlehem."
Crash mapping
In other news, City Council voted to approve a resolution to authorize a contract with Cedar Crest College to assist with a community mapping of crashes, to be undertaken by the city's health department.
The data collected will be countywide and shared. The $25,000 contract will be funded by funds from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, officials said.