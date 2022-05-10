BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A soon-to-be-live soundtrack at Musikfest was booked by high school students.
A student-run news conference is part of the communication and media studies class where sophomores at Bethlehem's Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts spent the past several months researching, contacting, negotiating and booking three acts for this year's festival.
15-year-old Katie Fretz discovered Easton-based The Next Great American Nothing.
"We had to look at more than just their profile photos, we had to look at their, you know, their live performances, their recorded performances," she described of the process.
The bands Eric Ian Farmer from Central PA, Conor & the Wild Hunt from Nashville, Tennessee, and Easton's The Next Great American Nothing will play the Plaza Tropical Stage.
Lead singer Jaron Belkey said he did a double take when he saw where the email offer came from.
"Very good because that's the demographic that we are going for, we're not going for people that are our parents' age, so to speak," he said.
ArtsQuest has been working with the school since 2013. Chief Programming Officer Patrick Brogan says it's a relationship built on harmony.
"Picking bands at the festival helps to shape and cultivate a different demographic coming to the festival. So it's a great opportunity for us to see what some youth are interested in seeing at the festival," he said of working with the students.
You can hear the students' picks August 7.