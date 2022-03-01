BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bethlehem City Council on Tuesday night approved an $84,690 contract with a consultant to develop a plan to address homelessness in the city.
By a 6-1 vote, with Councilmember Grace Crampsie Smith dissenting, council awarded the contract to Michael Baker International Inc. of Pittsburgh, which identifies itself on its website as a provider of engineering and consulting services.
The firm will be tasked with developing a strategic plan to address homelessness in Bethlehem and providing research, technical assistance and real estate studies for a permanent, year-round homeless shelter.
Smith, whose motion to table the vote was defeated, questioned Michael Baker's expertise in the area of homelessness and said council needed more understanding about the firm and how it would deliver its services. She said it was unlike the many routine contracts awarded to engineering firms, noting that the issue of homelessness is of vital importance to residents.
Councilmember Paige Van Wirt, who supported the motion to table but ultimately voted on the resolution to award the contact, noted that some members of council did not intend to slow the process, but rather, to understand and be fully informed of the consultant's process.
Mayor J. William Reynolds reminded council that the Michael Baker proposal had received many hours of review in committee and includes a lengthy community engagement component.
He said having the firm address the issue of homelessness is something beyond what can be handled within city hall and noted that Michael Baker has a regional office in Allentown.
Reynolds said the resolution to hire the firm was intended to get the process moving toward a long-term solution to the problem of homelessness.
Council also observed a moment of silence for the people of Ukraine at the end of the meeting.