BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bethlehem's Historic Conservation Commission voted in favor of a five-story project at Third and Taylor streets, though some architectural details await further review.
"The big picture is positive," architect Carlos Tovar said after winning approval for the size of the Peron Development building.
The commission reviews renovations and projects in South Bethlehem's historic district and the Mount Airy neighborhood on the west side. It makes recommendations, but city council has final approval.
Bethlehem Historic Officer Jeffrey Long said that at 58 feet high, the plan does not suit the southside historic district.
The commissioners ruled to accept the height, but they want to see some changes to the top floor, and some found the white corner section of the building to be too bright.
John Callahan, former Bethlehem mayor and now Peron's director of development, pointed out other large buildings near the site but just outside the historic district. Among them is Five10 Flats — another Peron project —and Northampton Community College.
"When you look at what is around us in the immediate neighborhood, we believe what we plan is appropriate," he said.
The Third and Taylor site is a 48-space parking lot now. The Peron plan is for 2,000 square feet of retail space on the first floor, and 44 one- and two-bedroom apartments.
"It's appropriate in terms of density," Callahan said. More residents means more customers for the commercial southside district, he said.
When commission Chairman Gary Lader raised the issue of sustainability, Tovar said the building will have LED lights in common areas and efficient plumbing.
Tovar said his design, which resembles a series of tall row houses, complements the existing architecture of South Bethlehem.
"It really is a beautiful project," Lader, an architect, said. Still, he was the sole "no" vote to accept the height and size.
Tovar said after the 2.5-hour session at city hall that the Peron team will review recommendations made by Long and the commission.
The commission also reviewed some minor plans, but one big item was not discussed. The demolition of the former Broadway Social club at 217 Broadway was on the agenda but not acted on when the developers did not show up. They propose razing the existing building for replacement by another 25-by-107-foot structure.