BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Rocco Ayvazov's six-story plan for East Third Street turned out to be twice as high as a Bethlehem commission finds acceptable for the South Bethlehem Historic Conservation District.
Ayvazov, whose plan to put up apartments at the site of the Boyd Theater won approval from the city last week, wants to knock down a one-story building at 128 E. Third St. and put up six floors with retail space and 55 apartments. The building has been a store, a plumbing business and later a homebrew supplier.
"Many architectural features have been lost over time," city Historic Officer Jeffrey Long said of the current structure.
None of the members of the Bethlehem Historic Conservation Commission at Monday night's meeting argued that the long-vacant building has any merit, but they balked at six stories.
"This building is just too tall and massive right now to be appropriate for this district," Chairman Gary Lader said.
The Historic Conservation Commission is an advisory body that protects the architectural traditions of South Bethlehem and the Mount Airy neighborhood on the west side. City Council makes final decisions.
The commission did not vote but suggested changes and asked the development team to return for more talks.
Lader said Ayvazov and architect Antonio Fiol-Silva should come back with a three-story plan.
"Three stories is not financially feasible," said Ayvazov, head of Monocacy General Contracting LLC.
Fiol-Silva noted that at about 65 feet high, the building would be well within zoning limits, adding that the historic commission appeared to be applying a second set of rules. There are nearby buildings that are taller, and next door is a strip mall.
On top of that, the current building is "just a blight," Fiol-Silva said, and anything "short of a nuclear power plant" would be an improvement. Fiol-Silva is the founding principal of SITIO Architecture, Philadelphia.
Historic Officer Long's report noted that the Ayvazov proposal lacked design details such as doors, sills and a facade that would be suitable for the district.
The building would have a dark exterior of brick and metal, with other options. It would not be a six-story monolith but have different sections — one reaching four floors, another topping out at five and a six-story component.
"It is a building of its time," not an attempt to mimic the past, Fiol-Silva said.
"I'm concerned with height," Commissioner Seth Cornish said, and that was the prevailing sentiment on the board: Six stories is too much.
Commissioner Roger Hudak raised an issue that goes beyond the authority of the commission. He noted the many plans for South Bethlehem.
"I don't know who's going to rent all these apartments," he said.
After the meeting, Ayvazov reiterated that three stories at the site will not provide a sufficient return. He and Filo-Silva plan to talk to city staff before going before the commission again.
Before reviewing the Ayvazov plan, the commission approved a plan to replace the steps at the main entrance of the Cathedral Church of the Nativity, a Bethlehem landmark at 321 Wyandotte St.
Hudak asked the church to make sure everything is done right.
"That building is severely important to the history of the Southside," Hudak said.