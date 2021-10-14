Bethlehem's Historic Conservation Commission will review a proposed 55-unit Southside apartment complex Monday.
The Monocacy Family of Companies has proposed the 128 E. Third St. development, a six-story building with 10 studio apartments, 43 one-bedroom units and two two-bedroom dwellings. The total square footage, as proposed, is 53,500 and includes first-floor retail space.
The commission reviews the exteriors of buildings in South Bethlehem to determine whether they conform to neighborhood standards. It makes recommendations to City Council, which makes the final decision on whether a building will be granted a Certificate of Appropriateness.
The Historic Conservation Commission will meet at the City Hall rotunda at 6 p.m. Monday.
A 6,500-square-foot two-story building on the site would be demolished to make way for the 55 apartments, according to plans submitted to the city by Plamen Ayvazov of Monocacy General Contracting.
The same developer plans a six-story, 145-unit apartment building on West Broad Street in Bethlehem, covering the site of the Boyd Theater and nearby buildings.
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
