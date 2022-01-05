BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Historic Conservation Commission on Wednesday night received additional details and provided its input to help advance three South Side retail and residential projects.
305 E. Third St.
Representatives of Peron Development, which received the commission's approval on Aug. 30 for a five-story mixed-use retail and residential project at 305 E. Third St., returned to provide additional details on architectural details, as requested by the commission.
Jeffrey Long, the city's historic officer, previously said the 58-foot-high building to be constructed at what is now a parking lot at the intersection with Taylor Street does not suit the South Side Historic District. He noted at Wednesday's meeting that the additional details from Peron's architects regarding cornices and facades are appropriate.
However, Long pointed out that the windows were no longer consistent in size and were ganged together, a departure from what was presented on Aug. 30. He also said Peron did not address discussions about developing the fifth floor into a true mansard roof or consider a setback roof design.
Consequently, the fifth floor warranted further discussion, Long advised the commission.
Commission Chairman Gary Lader also expressed to Peron's representatives his hopes that they would have come back with a design that showed a mansard, or sloping roof, consistent with surrounding architecture in the district.
Lader said he appreciated the many good design elements detailed in the follow-up but said the absence of a mansard roof design "is a little bit irksome."
John Callahan, former Bethlehem mayor and now Peron's director of development, suggested going back to a previous proposal to add a conventional flat roof.
The commission voted to recommend a certificate of appropriateness for the project and included a request that the developer install single, not ganged, windows on the eastern side of the building.
317-327 S. New St.
The commission also approved a previously tabled motion on a nine-story mixed-use building at 317-327 S. New St. proposed by Rafael Palomino and Jeffrey Quinn.
Long said most of the concerns, such as cornices on roof lines, veneers and awnings over doors, had been addressed, with some needed clarifications.
The developers plan to raze 319, 325 and 327 S. New St., which are no longer deemed to have architectural value. They will, however, save and incorporate the Italianate façade at 321-323 S. New St.
127 E. Fourth St.
The commission and Long also gave their feedback to a proposal by Palomino and Quinn to convert the former Holy Infancy School at 127 E. Fourth St. into 24 apartments and space for a commercial tenant. An Italianate revival design, the 1925 structure is a four-story detached stone and brick institutional structure with a flat roof.
Long advised the developers to make sure that new window frames are not compensated with fill or trim, noting that the goal is to make sure they fit into existing historical openings. The current plan for the handicapped ramp lacks vision and interrupts the window configuration, he said.
To improve the appearance of the building, he also encouraged the developers to clean its exterior and remove old brackets used for air conditioners. The plan also lacked a rainwater collection system and included very little exterior lighting, Long noted.
He also challenged Ballina Group's Jordan Clark, the project architect, to explore the northwest corner of the building, which terminates at a metal gate. It's not a welcoming access point to a neighboring greenway, and the city wants to see interaction in the community, Long said.
The commission recommended approval of the project but asked the developers to return with more specific information for doors, windows, downspouts and lighting.
Working in an advisory role, the commission reviews redevelopment projects and exterior work to buildings in the South Bethlehem Historic Conservation District and the West Side's Mount Airy neighborhood. Bethlehem City Council can disregard or accept the commission's recommendations.