BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bethlehem City Council held a hearing Tuesday night on a strategic plan to address homelessness, which includes building a year-round emergency shelter.
The plan, offered by the city's Department of Community and Economic Development, "is part of a comprehensive approach to provide necessary sheltering and services to those who are experiencing homelessness," according to Laura Collins, DCED director. The city did not announce where the shelter will go or how much it will cost.
Collins mentioned Tuesday night about spending $1.4 million in federal money for the program. In a letter dated Oct. 6, Collins wrote that funds would be directed from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development American Rescue Plan Program.
Annual operating expenses have not been ascertained, Collins said at Tuesday night's meeting, which was focused on fund allocation.
Earlier this year, Bethlehem began its study of homelessness and the feasibility of building a year-round shelter. The city hired consultant Michael Baker International at a cost of more than $84,000 to conduct the study.
The city maintains the recent demand for sheltering has increased. The presentation noted that during the first two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a 26% increase in households experiencing homelessness and a 33% hike in the number of people experiencing homelessness.
Specific populations saw increases. Those include a 46% hike for the chronically homeless, the same percentage for households experiencing domestic violence, a 51% increase in families with children, and a 93% rise for veterans.
The city said it can combat homelessness by accessing "post-pandemic resources." This money, it said, would be best spent by having the city build a permanent, year-round emergency shelter and by implementing affordable housing policies and programs.
Bethlehem's plan calls for 50 to 70 rooms, each with toilet and sink; four family-sized units; 10 emergency beds; single-stall showers; laundry facilities; commercial kitchens and full-sized lockers.
The city presented four options to achieve its vision:
- Constructing a new building.
- Rehabbing a shell of a building.
- Rehabbing an existing community building.
- Rehabbing an existing hotel, motel or similar structure with existing infrastructure.
The third option — rehabbing an existing community building — would cost more than $7.4 million.