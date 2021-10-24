BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A house fire in Bethlehem displaced several people Saturday night, according to fire crews.
The fire caused heavy damage to part of a home, but quick work by crews prevented it from being much worse.
"We were called out around quarter after 7:00 for a report of a structure fire with somebody trapped in the building," said Assistant Chief Anthony Preletz of the Bethlehem Fire Department.
Fire crews said everyone escaped safely after flames broke out at a home on the 700 block of Second Avenue in Bethlehem Saturday night.
Assistant Fire Chief Anthony Preletz said everyone was out of the home when crews arrived.
"A lot of the fire was to the back of the building, the kitchen area, the bathroom, stuff like that," said Chief Preletz.
Multiple crews responded to the 2nd alarm fire.
First responders said they will be reaching out to the American Red Cross to assist multiple people who were impacted.
"They're going to have to be relocated for a little bit," said Chief Preletz.
The Assistant Chief tells us that nobody was injured. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.