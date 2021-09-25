BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Hundreds of people pounded the pavement in Bethlehem to raise awareness for Alzheimer's disease
Organizers say more than 850 people were in the city's Southside Saturday morning to help the more than six million Americans living with it. They say while the event is fun, their main goal is serious.
The Alzheimer's Association says it hopes to see a survivor of Alzheimer's one day, which is getting closer.
"The research has advanced quite a bit and the Alzheimer's Association, quite frankly, past 8 to 10 years has really helped advance government support for funding," said Mike Russomano, Board Chair, Alzheimer's Association Delaware Valley.
In Pennsylvania there are more than 280,000 people living with the disease and 500,000 caregivers.
Organizers say planning for next year's event is already underway.