BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A man who kidnapped a woman in Bethlehem is now in custody, police say.
Ruben Carrion, 27, is accused of forcing the 25-year-old woman into his car Tuesday morning, then driving off, before being stopped a few hours later at the Holland Tunnel, according to the Northampton County district attorney's office and Bethlehem police.
Authorities received several 911 calls around 7:20 a.m. reporting a man grabbing a woman and pulling her into a vehicle in the 3400 block of Commerce Center Boulevard, in the area of QVC, authorities said.
Carrion, who has an active Protection From Abuse (PFA) order against him for stalking the woman, had driven the woman's car off the road, then got in her vehicle, forcing her into the passenger seat, and crashed her car into a pole, police said.
Carrion then grabbed the woman's hair and pulled her into his black Honda Civic and took off, police said.
Authorities were searching for the pair for about two hours, until Carrion's car was stopped at the Holland Tunnel around 9:30 a.m., police said. He was taken into custody.
The woman was being medically checked, and authorities did not have an update on her condition.
Carrion is facing charges of kidnapping and related offenses, police said.