BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Bethlehem Landfill filed an appeal Tuesday to a judge's ruling saying Lower Saucon Township didn't provide proper notice to residents about a proposed zoning change that would make way for an expansion of the landfill.

Judge Abraham Kassis had ruled Lower Saucon Township did not provide the necessary public notice before the township board made the decision to rezone the landfill's property to make way for the expansion.

In a statement responding to the ruling, landfill attorney Maryanne Garber had said “While we are disappointed in the Court’s decision, we are confident that at the end of the day, we will continue to be the trusted neighbor that has operated in Lower Saucon Township with integrity and the highest standards for over the past three decades.”

Lower Saucon homeowners have been trying to stop the expansion.

After learning of the appeal, Citizens for Responsible Development-LST released a statement, saying, in part:

"We are confident the well reasoned opinion by Judge Kassis will be upheld in Commonwealth Court. Community opposition to landfill expansion will grow. While the landfill turns its back on the community we will continue to fight for the quality of life we all deserve to enjoy."