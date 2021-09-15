BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The city of Bethlehem is one step closer to possibly becoming a prestigious world landmark.

City leaders, the Bethlehem World Heritage Commission, and local Moravian leaders were at City Hall Wednesday to sign the Voluntary Association Agreement.

It prepares a nomination for historic Bethlehem for UNESCO's World Heritage List.

The designation is given to landmarks with cultural, historical or scientific significance.

If approved, Bethlehem will join landmarks like the Statue of Liberty and Independence Hall on the list.

